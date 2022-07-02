Canal Street, Represented Artist Show open for viewing

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Canal Street Art Gallery (CSAG), Represented Artist Show at Main Street Arts (MSA) opened July 1 and will be on view to the public through Aug. 12. The show is a collaborative exhibition, featuring artwork from the CSAG’s roster of represented artists and curated by MSA in their Bellows Falls gallery.

To celebrate the collaboration and support the arts in Rockingham, CSAG will donate 15% of the total sales of artwork included in the show to MSA. Visit the art exhibit on Friday and Saturday, from 12–5 p.m. There will be a reception on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5–7 p.m. where the public is welcome to come meet the artists.

Visit the websites www.canalstreetartgallery.com and www.mainstreetarts.org for additional hours and information.