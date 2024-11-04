Canal Street Gallery Solo Show Program

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents the Solo Show Program, offering an exhibition schedule of small, eight-week-long shows of varying sizes open to all artists. Solo shows, formerly offered by the gallery only to its represented artists, are now open to help build all artists’ careers. The Solo Show Program replaces the gallery’s open call group shows, mounted several times per year since the gallery’s opening in 2017. This new programming continues to support the gallery’s mission of offering an open space where all creative voices may be heard.

The Solo Show Program provides up to 12 flexible spaces. Shows are eight weeks long, and open on the third Friday of every month with a reception for the artists, from 5-8 p.m. Exhibition fees have an affordable range, with a low commission taken by the gallery to process sales. The Solo Show Program offers full spaces, as well as individual walls. Some of the same spaces are occupied by the Working Artist Program, each being available to fill as needed.

Canal Street Art Gallery’s programming, now consisting of the Solo Show Program, Working Artist Program, and artist representation, is inspired by owner and director Mike Noyes’ time working at The Contemporary Art Workshop (CAW) in Chicago. CAW was a nonprofit, artist-run gallery and community arts organization founded in 1949 by sculptor John Kearney and his wife Lynn, as well as artists Leon Golub, Cosmo Campoli, Ray Fink, and Al Kwitz. CAW supported emerging artists by staging solo exhibitions to promote their work, and featured Chicago and Midwestern, as well as national and international, artists. In addition, CAW hosted community outreach programs, offered classes and other technical assistance, and rented 20 low-cost studios.

Submissions for the Solo Show Program are taken on an ongoing basis. Canal Street Art Gallery works to give opportunities to all artists. Decisions are made mainly based on time and space. To apply, please visit www.canalstreetartgallery.com/exhibition-opportunities, and complete the artist registration, artwork information, and email artwork images.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the Solo Show Program or the gallery, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call 802-289-0104, or email to artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.