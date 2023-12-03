Canal Street Gallery seeks submissions for “Truth Telling”

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents “Truth Telling,” finding reconciliation through art. Opening Jan. 19 and on view through March 2, the “Truth Telling” exhibit supports community wellbeing and resiliency by providing a safe and accepting space to use art as a way to interact with difficult subject matter. To include all artists, “Truth Telling” is curated through an open call for entry, and firstly reaches out to Abenaki, Pennacook, and Wabanaki peoples. Upon announcing the “Truth Telling” show, Canal Street Art Gallery enacts its Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP). RAP’s are created to help steer organizations’ visions, missions, and actions with respect to relationships, advocacy, and opportunity for Indigenous communities.

Image submissions for the “Truth Telling” show are due Jan. 9. Artists may submit one to three artworks. The exhibition fee is a sliding scale for one, two, or three entries. Artwork delivery is on Jan. 16. To submit, visit www.canalstreetartgallery.com/call-for-entry-truth-telling.html.

Along with the “Truth Telling” exhibit, the gallery shares its land acknowledgment. Canal Street Art Gallery is located on N’dakinna, the traditional ancestral homeland of the Abenaki, Pennacook, and Wabanaki peoples past and present. The gallery, sitting along the Kwanitekw, or Long River (Connecticut River), next to the Kitchee Pontegu, or Great Falls (Bellows Falls, Vt.) gives gratitude to the land and waterways and the alnobak (people) who have stewarded N’dakinna throughout the generations.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street, in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the “Truth Telling” show or Canal Street Art Gallery, visit www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike at 802-289-0104, email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.