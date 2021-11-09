Canal Street Art Gallery’s “Art for All” seasonal group show

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents the “Art for All” seasonal group show, sharing the gifts from the many artists of our region and marking the gallery’s fifth year. The show is open Nov. 19, 2021 through Jan. 15, 2021. On Nov. 19, join us for Third Friday Gallery Night from 5-7 p.m. Meet the artists and watch the Live Artist Talk at 6 p.m. on Facebook or the CSAG website.

“Art for All” is the 28th exhibition to be presented by Canal Street Art Gallery since its opening in November 2017. Take part in celebrating with more than 26 artists from the community and beyond. Many friendships have been made in the gallery in response to the collection of amazing artworks from this creative region.

This popular group show supports the gallery’s mission to represent and exhibit contemporary artists in all styles and mediums and to offer an open space where all creative voices may be heard.

Canal Street Art Gallery was started to meet the need for an independent, full-time gallery in Rockingham, Vt. In doing so, it has provided the opportunity for many artists in the area to exhibit in a centralized location. Visitors feel it is a beautiful space along the canal for creative incubation, conversation, and the appreciation of fine art.

This holiday season the gallery is donating 1% of profits to a fund for the restoration and maintenance of existing public art in Rockingham. In support of this, artists will include work in the show that is appropriately sized and affordable for gifts.

Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St., in Bellows Falls, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.