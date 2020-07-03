Canal Street Art Gallery spotlights Melissa Rubin

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents their first Represented Artist Spotlight with Melissa Rubin. Rubin is a New York City and Vermont-based artist. Her mixed-media paintings use a variety of material including oil paints, wax, powdered pigment, and a variety of other materials. In this exhibit, Rubin features work created from living through Hurricane Sandy. Her New York studio is located in Rockaway Beach, Queens. The “Fragments” series references the shards of tiles and pottery cast up from the sea and the remnants of people’s homes that were strewn across the beach in the destruction.

Don’t miss the gallery’s virtual Third Friday Gallery Night live on Facebook July 17 at 6 p.m. Go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com to experience this new interactive format.

The 2020 Vermont Summer Group Show is still available for viewing online or by appointment through Sept. 12. Appointments for groups of four are available in one-hour slots. Contact the gallery at 802-289-0104, artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com, or online at www.canalstreetartgallery.com to schedule your viewing.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, Vt.