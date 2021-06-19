Canal Street Art Gallery presents Vermont Summer Group Show

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents the third annual Vermont Summer Group Show, “All Mediums, All Subjects, All Art,” on view now through Aug. 14. The exhibition celebrates the diversity and abundance of local art here in southern Vermont.

The Vermont Summer Group Show presents artwork from 22 artists working in 18 distinct mediums and representing at least 35 subject matters. The open call group show includes artists from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York. Of these, 11 are from Canal Street Art Gallery’s roster of represented artists: Jean Cannon, watercolor painting; Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, oil painting; Kim Grall, collaged encaustic sculpture; Carol Keiser, acrylic painting; Nicholas Kekic, blown glass; Marcie Maynard, monotype printing and pastel painting; Jeanne McMahan, oil painting; Lisa McNealus, acrylic painting; MC Noyes, oil painting; Phyllis Rosser, wood sculpture; and Melissa Rubin, monotype printing.

The Canal Street Art Gallery is honored to make available artwork from three returning artists, including Deedee Jones, pastel painting; Carla Liguori, textile found object and terra-cotta sculpture; and Mark Ragonesse, carved wood sculpture. In addition, the gallery is pleased to introduce artwork by John Steven Gurney, oil and acrylic painting; Yevette Hendler, photography; Chung Ah Park, oil painting; Susan Roylance, felted and found object sculpture, Nathan Shepard, oil and gouache painting; Michael Valentine, digitally augmented photography; John van der Does, ink drawing and writing; and Peter van der Does, painted sculpture.

The Canal Street Art Gallery is proud to continue sharing local art and artists and thanks all those who appreciate and support their creative neighbors. Important to the Canal Street Art Gallery’s mission is the recognition of art making as both income and expense to the artist. The selling of an artist’s work can have a direct effect on their ability to afford the time and materials necessary to create more. The gallery now represents 22 local artists and there are over 400 individual pieces of artwork on our website.

The Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, is open by appointment Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.