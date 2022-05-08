BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents, “The Spring Salon,” a new exhibition, which is being hung in the floor-to-ceiling Salon style. The exhibit showcases over one hundred and fifty artworks from the gallery’s twenty-six represented artists. It will open May 12 and is on view to the public through June 11. Join us on 3rd Friday Gallery Night in Historic Downtown Bellows Falls from 5–7 p.m. on May 20 to celebrate and meet the artists.

“The Spring Salon” is the first exhibition to be installed at Canal Street Art Gallery in this manner, hung floor-to-ceiling. The original Salon in Paris was a product of the Enlightenment in the early 18th century. The Canal Street Art Gallery “Salon” is a rare chance for the public to view the gallery’s large collection of art from its talented local artists all at one time. The show features artworks from artists: Clare Adams, Whitney Barrett, Robert Burch, Spaulding Dunbar, Mindy Fisher, Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, Kathie Gatto-Gurney, Kim Grall, Corinne Greenhalgh, Judy Hawkins, Medora Hebert, Carol Keiser, Nicholas Kekic, Marcie Maynard, Jeanne McMahan, Lisa Eckhardt McNealus, Caroline Ryan Morgan, Martha Nichols, Charles Norris-Brown, MC Noyes, Phyllis Rosser, Melissa Rubin, Matthew Saxton, Gretchen Seifert, Maurine Sutter, and John van de Does.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street in the Historic Downtown Village of Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about “The Spring Salon,” or Canal Street Art Gallery go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike by phone at 802-289-0104, or send emails to artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.