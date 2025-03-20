Canal Street Art Gallery opens new Studio Time Artist Club

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents the Studio Time Artist Club, opening April 1, and located on the Bellows Falls Canal within the gallery. Anyone can join for a one-time, lifetime membership fee. A monthly subscription fee, which can be paused at any time, gives members access to all club activities. All lifetime members are invited to the club’s biannual potlucks. To join, visit www.canalstreetartgallery.com/studio-time-artist-club.

The Studio Time Artist Club is open during gallery hours, and offers a well-equipped art studio with workstations, a sitting area with an art library, and the Community Art Studio, a free art studio for kids with professional supplies. The weekly club activity schedule includes group still life painting, Tuesday-Friday, from 1-3 p.m.; a live model on Thursday, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; group critiques on Saturday, from 1-2 p.m., and group plein-air painting on Sunday, from 12-6 p.m.

Art classes for up to 10 people may be booked by teachers for a three-hour minimum at an hourly rate.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street, in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sundays, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and the third Friday of every month, until 7 p.m. For more information on the Studio Time Program, visit www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.