Canal Street Art Gallery features Melissa Rubin’s “Transitions”

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents Melissa Rubin’s solo art show “Transitions,” on display from Oct. 13 through Nov. 13. Join us Friday, Oct. 15, from 5-7 p.m., for Gallery Night in our outdoor art tent and in the gallery.

“Transitions” showcases Rubin’s newest works. Rubin creates “Essential Fabrics” through the process of weaving together shredded encaustic monotype prints. “As I shredded the prints I had created, I was rethinking my creative process,” says Rubin. “I was able to use the act of weaving [the shredded prints] as meditation and contemplation; a way to calm my mind and transcend, although briefly, the chaos that was unfolding in the world around me.”

A monotype is a one-of-a-kind print. Rubin paints on a printing plate and transfers it to paper with a press. Encaustic is a technique of painting with pigmented wax, often on wood panels, with many layers being separately fused or burned on. To create an encaustic monotype, she uses pigmented wax, applied directly to a temperature-controlled metal plate. Paper or fabric is then laid onto the hot wax, so that the image transfers and absorbs into it.

“During the height of the pandemic, I had limited access to my studio. Faced with a limitation of materials, I had to create using whatever I had on hand,” Rubin adds. “I began making encaustic monotypes using beeswax, resin, and pigments, and a variety of papers I had with me. The monotypes started accumulating and the constraints of time and materials forced my work to transition to a new direction.”

Melissa Rubin, a New York City and Vermont-based artist, is a recent participant in the Master Abstraction Residency at Mass MoCA, a recipient of a Pollock-Krasner Foundation, and a New York Foundation for the Arts grants, and has received a Fulbright Fellowship to Japan. Rubin’s art is in the permanent collection of the Museum of Encaustic Art in Santa Fe, N.M., and has been featured in ARTnews Magazine, Encaustic Arts Magazine, Art New England, and on CBS This Morning.

Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, Vt., is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.