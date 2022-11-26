Canal Street Art Gallery Celebrates Six Years of Sharing Art in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents: the Art For All Seasonal Group Show, sharing the gifts from the many artists of this region, and celebrating the start of the Gallery’s sixth year. The show is now open and is on view through Jan. 7. Join the Gallery in Historic Downtown Bellows Falls from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 16 for 3rd Friday Holiday Night. All Gallery events are free and open to the public.

This year’s Art For All Seasonal Group Show presents a collection of artworks by: Clare Adams, Penelope Arms, Jean Cannon, Len Emery, Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, Judi Forman, Karen Fortier, Kim Grall, Lesley Heathcote, Medora Hebert, Yevette Hendler, Deedee Jones, Wyatt R Kail, Carol Keiser, Nick Kekic, Marcie Maynard, Jeanne McMahan, Susan McNulty, Phyllis Odessey, Melissa Rubin, C.A. Santa Maria, Marianne Shaughnessy, Zachary Shaw, Maurine Sutter, and Kathleen Zimmerman.

The Art For All Seasonal Group Show is an annual open call to local artists to exhibit one larger artwork alongside three small works. The show presents a diversity of mediums and subject matters both reflective of what artists are currently creating, and curated to make art appreciation accessible and affordable to all.

Kim Grall uses materials grown, collected, and produced entirely by the artist to create this year’s collection of miniature, one-of-a-kind ornamental gourds, such as “Zebras,” “Fish,” “Stars,” and “Acorns.” Yevette Hendler’s “Demise of the Urban Snowman,” archival pigment print, Jean Cannon’s “Winter Sky,” watercolor, and Clare Adams’s “Bees,” reverse painted glass. Susan Mcnulty’s “Icing Over,” Marianne Shaughnessy’s “Shadows,” and Karen Fortier’s “Snow Covered Mountains,” all original watercolor paintings, along with Judi Forman’s colored pencil on copper with sterling silver “Pendant,” and niobium with sterling silver “Drop Earrings.” Oil paintings such as “Kitchen Sink 1,” by Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, “Towards the Ridgeline,” by Marcie Maynard, and pastel paintings such as “Over The Hills,” by Deedee Jones, and “At His Post,” by Lesley Heathcote. Purchases of original artworks from Canal Street Art Gallery directly support the artists and the local creative economy.

The Canal Street Art Gallery exhibits original art with a focus on local and regional artists. The Gallery shows works by established artists alongside new and outsider talent. In 2023 the Gallery programming will present six represented artist solo and small group shows, alongside five open call group shows. This provides a range of opportunities to artists with varying career levels and creative goals. While the Canal Street Art Gallery’s sales of art come from local, national, and international placements, the most amount of support is from the local and regional communities. Currently Canal Street Art Gallery represents twenty-seven artists with a rotating inventory of three to four hundred pieces of original art.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street in the Historic Downtown Village of Bellows Falls, Vt, and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the Art For All Seasonal Group Show, or Canal Street Art Gallery go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com online, call Mike by phone at 802-289-0104, or send emails to artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.