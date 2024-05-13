Canal Street Art Gallery announces new artist opportunities

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery announces a call for entries of original art from local and regional artists for its upcoming Vermont Summer Group Show, followed by the new “Ceramic | Fiber” show, and wrapping this year up with the Art For All Seasonal Group Show. Additional opportunities for artists include the Working Artist Program, and artist representation. To submit for all opportunities, please visit www.canalstreetartgallery.com/call-for-entry, where artists must complete the artist registration form, artwork submission, and email artwork images. Submissions for all call for entries and opportunities for artists are free and open to the public.

The sixth annual Vermont Summer Group Show brings new artwork to Bellows Falls from local and regional artists. There is an exhibition fee for acceptance of up to three submissions, with a maximum measurement of 36 inches in any direction. The deadline for submission is May 27. This year, the public is invited to participate in the voting process for awards given to three artworks in the show. Votes for favorite artworks are cast by in-person ballot at the gallery. The three artworks in the show with the top number of votes will receive the following prizes. For third place, the artwork will be included in one of the gallery’s regular hanging displays at the Hartford or Guilford, Vt., welcome centers, typically including represented artists. The second place artwork’s creating artist will receive a place in the 2024 Art For All Seasonal Group Show, exhibiting up to five artworks. The artist earning first place will be awarded a guest Solo Spotlight show at Canal Street Art Gallery, to be scheduled in 2025, which is usually reserved for represented artists.

The “Ceramic | Fiber” show brings the medium focus show back, presenting two mediums side by side: fine art ceramics and the fiber arts. The exhibition fee is pay-as-you-wish, for acceptance of up to nine submissions, with a maximum measurement of 60 inches in any direction. The deadline for submission is Aug. 26. As with many of the gallery’s exhibits, the “Ceramic | Fiber” show wishes to allow the artists to define their art rather than making them fit a mold. This is exemplified with this show by opening the definition up to the breath of a medium. Both ceramic and fiber are materials which are intertwined with art, agriculture, society, and survival.

The 2024 Art For All Seasonal Group Show shares the gifts from the many artists of this region, and marks the gallery’s eighth year. The exhibition fee includes acceptance of up to four submissions, with a maximum measurement of 36 inches in any direction for one artwork, and 12 inches for three artworks. The deadline for submission is Oct. 21. Canal Street Art Gallery announces the reintroduction of its sliding commission scale for the Seasonal Group Show. This effort to make art more affordable takes a lower percentage commission on artwork priced under $200, featured on the “Affordable Art Wall.” Additional works may be submitted to be accepted for the “Affordable Art Wall.”

Canal Street Art Gallery’s Working Artist Program and artist representation both accept submissions on an ongoing basis. Artists are invited to share 12 artworks, along with an artist’s statement and biography, through the gallery’s call for entry page on its website.

The Working Artist Program provides artists with an affordable space within the gallery, where they may complete a project, explore a new body of work, or gain exposure and sales. Artists process their own sales and curate their own space, with an exhibition fee per month. Working Artists are expected to interact with gallery visitors, discuss their artwork, process, and practice, and answer questions.

With a current roster of 32 represented artists, Canal Street Art Gallery is growing. Artist representation is a yearly promotional agreement with a signing fee. Representation offers artwork consignment listed on individual artist pages on www.canalstreetartgallery.com, inventory kept in the gallery’s visible storage and flat file, as well as inclusion the gallery’s once-a-year New Work show, opportunities for solo shows, and a growing list of venues in the gallery’s Touring Exhibitions Program.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.