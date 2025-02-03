Calling all square dance callers

LUDLOW, Vt. – Plans by Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) are currently underway to begin a square dance activity, to be held at the Ludlow Community Center following a monthly community luncheon.

If you are experienced with square dance moves and techniques, can instruct dancers through a sequence of moves using verbal cues, and have a two to three hours per month to spare, we would love to hear from you.

Please contact Krey Kellington, executive director, Black River Good Neighbor Services, at 802-228-3663, or email vicmas48@gmail.com.