Calling all readers to Friends of the Springfield Library book sale

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Are you a fan of fiction? Interested in history or biographies? A student of photography and the visual arts? Do you follow certain authors of mystery and suspense, or fantasy and science fiction? Do you want to delve further into philosophy or religion? All these genres and more will be available at reasonable cost next weekend.

The Friends of the Springfield Town Library will be holding their annual book sale Friday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The sale will take place at the former National Guard Armory on Fairground Road.

There is a huge selection of books sorted by category. There are also CDs, DVDs, and some vinyl records, along with some puzzles in good shape. There are many children’s books, young adult books, and instructional books for teachers and homeschoolers.

Come to the sale and stock up on reading and activities for the coming winter!