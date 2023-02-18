Calling all local artists

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in our Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. It is a great for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time, as well as for seasoned artists.

The next show’s theme is “The Artist’s Touch,” which will be on display from March 8 through May 10. You can bring in two works if they are 18 x 20 inches or smaller, or one if it is larger. Sculpture, pottery, etc. are appreciated just as much as wall art. The work needs to be suitable for viewing by all ages. Wire is needed on the back of wall art for our hanging system. The times to bring in your creation are Wednesday, March 1, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, March 3 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. or Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.