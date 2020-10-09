Calling all local artists for Open Wall Show

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in our Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. The theme for our next show is “People, Places, and Things.” This is a great opportunity for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time as well as for seasoned artists.

Please bring work that is framed and wired for hanging and acceptable for viewing by all ages. You can bring in two works if they are 18 by 20 inches or smaller or one if it is larger. Sculpture, jewelry, pottery and fiber art are welcome along with the paintings and photos. Please bring them in Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., or Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The show will run from Oct. 21 through Dec. 30.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or www.galleryvault.org, Facebook and Instagram. Handicap accessible.