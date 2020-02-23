Calling all local artists for Open Wall Show

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – All local artists are invited to show their work at Gallery at the VAULT in our Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display work in a non-juried show. There is no fee.

The theme for our next show is “Nostalgia.” This is a great opportunity for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time as well as the seasoned artists.

Please bring work that is framed and wired for hanging and acceptable for viewing by all ages. Artists may submit two works if they are 18-by-20 inches or smaller or one if it is larger. Paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, and fiber art are all welcome. The time to bring them in is Thursday, March 5, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 6 and Saturday March 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will run from March 11 to May 6.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.