Calligraphy with “Hope”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Hoping for spring? Make a little hope and get a taste of two styles of calligraphy.

Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to have Jorika Stockwell back by popular demand teaching calligraphy by writing the word “Hope” on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn to calligraphy the word “hope” in both Uncial and Italic script and make a card or two that will be ready to uplift a friend. We will discuss the history of both scripts, learn basic techniques of calligraphy broad nib pens, practice, and create. All materials provided, but bring your own pen if you have one. Pens available for purchase. There is a fee for members and non members. Please register by Wednesday, March 15.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more info call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our web page www.galleryvault.org.