Calligraphy 101 at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Are you intrigued by the lettering arts? Jorika Stockwell will be sharing the techniques of flat pen calligraphy Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Gallery at the VAULT.

Jorika will give an overview of flat pen calligraphy tools, lettering instruction, and history. You’ll get plenty of time to experiment with a variety of beautiful letters with hands-on guidance. This workshop is appropriate for teens and adults. All materials are provided but bring your own pens and ink if you have them.

Jorika has been doing calligraphy for 37 years, first studying with Robert Palladino. Her works have been exhibited across the country. She continues to study with teachers from all over the world including Massimo Pollelo, Amity Parks, Yves Letermes, Carl Rohrs, and many others, as well as teaching and doing commission work in southern Vermont.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.