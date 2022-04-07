Call for May Festival vendors

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 11th May Festival will fill the outdoors around the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse on 21 Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt. Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. It will be so good to see each other outdoors on what will hopefully be a beautiful Spring day, enjoy some food and music and buy and sell from flea market, plant, or craft tables.

This prime location is a great spot to set up your flea market or craft table. Flea market and craft booth vendor spaces are available for a small fee. Vendors may park at their booth space.

Contact Deb at uuspringfieldvt@gmail.com or Diane at dkemble@vermontel.net, or call 802-324-9465 to reserve a booth space. Please include a short description of what you’ll be selling.

The 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. festival is a rain or shine event. Vendors must provide their own canopies and plan accordingly for the weather. Set up time is on May 21, 7:30 – 8:45 a.m.