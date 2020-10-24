Call for entries for the Vermont Writers’ Prize

COLCHESTER, Vt. – Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine are encouraging writers to enter to win the Vermont Writers’ Prize, which celebrates writing about Vermont. There are two categories – one for poetry and one for prose. Each winner receives $1,250 and your work is published in Vermont Magazine’s summer issue. The deadline to enter is Jan. 1, 2021.

Your work could be an essay, short story, or poem on the themes of “Vermont – Its People, Its Places, Its History or Its Values.” Entries must be unpublished and fewer than 1,500 words long. The winning entry in each category will be selected by an independent panel of judges.

The Vermont Writers’ Prize is a collaboration between GMP and Vermont Magazine and was created as a way to honor Ralph Nading Hill Jr. who was a Vermont historian, author, and longtime GMP Board member. The contest is open to all Vermont residents, including seasonal residents and students enrolled in Vermont colleges. You can be a professional or amateur writer. Employees and subcontractors of Vermont Magazine or Green Mountain Power and previous winners are ineligible.

The winners of the 2020 Writers Prize were Erica Walch of Newfane and Mark Creaven of West Glover – Walch for her short story, “The Key Word,” and Creaven for his poem, “Time in Vermont.” You can read the 2020 winners in Vermont Magazine’s summer issue at www.vtmag.com/post/2020vermontwritersprize.

You can submit your work until Jan. 1, 2021 at www.vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit/86155/vermont-writers-prize. It is free to enter, and winners will be announced in the spring of 2021.