Bruce Mandel performs at Wardsboro Town Hall

WARDSBORO, Vt. – On Sunday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m., Bruce Mandel will perform at Wardsboro Town Hall, Main Street, Wardsboro. This is a return engagement for Bruce, having played the hall in 2018.

Bruce’s acoustic guitar, keen lyrical ear, and intimate and honest voice have traveled with him across the country and through musical territory both new and familiar. Lyrically driven, the diverse sounds of his recordings straddle and expand the contemporary folk, Americana, singer/songwriter genres reflecting the breadth of Mandel’s experience.

“Reminiscent of the singer/songwriters who penned the soundtrack of the ‘60s and ‘70s, Bruce Mandel brews up a coffeehouse sound that’s espresso rich in inspiration and experience,” Singer & Musician.

To learn more about Bruce, visit www.brucemandel.com.

Admission is free. BYOB. Given the current Covid situation, prepackaged refreshments will be available. Masks will be available for anyone wishing to use one. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

For more information about this show, email kwkmdavis@yahoo.com or call 802-896-6810.