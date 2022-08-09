BRRGC annual Field Day

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Rod and Gun Club (BRRGC) will be hosting their annual Field Day on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the BRRGC range. This event is free and open to the public.

There will be a variety of activities available, from a “Let’s Go Fishing” program with certified instructor Bob Cram by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, to trap shooting, to a slew of pistols, rifles, and shotguns available to test fire, brought to the event by Michael Sylvester. There will also be a demonstration by George F. Butts, a maker of artificial insects, music by fiddler John Specker from Andover, a raffle, and a barbecue with hot dogs, burgers, salads, BBQ chicken, and more, available by donation.

The BRRGC would like to extend an invitation to all who would like to join for fun, food, and music. Questions can be directed to Steven Howard, President of the BRRGC, at 802-779-4447.