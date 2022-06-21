BROWNSVILLE, Vt. – “Our Hills are Alive!” is the theme of the grand 2022 Brownsville Independence Day Celebrations on July 2, 3, and 4.

Kick off the Independence Day weekend on Saturday, July 2 at 1 p.m. at Ascutney Outdoors when you can enjoy the Weston Playhouse production of “Shrek.” Tickets are free, but reservations must be made in advance at www.westontheater.org/shrek.

On Sunday, July 3 at Ascutney Outdoors, the festivities will start at 6 p.m., the fireworks will start at dusk, and the fun will run until 9 p.m. or until the fireworks are over. Attendees will enjoy music, food, fireworks, and family fun. The Moonlighters Snowmobile Club will be selling hot dogs, hamburgers, and fries. Wicked Awesome BBQ will be offering up their fare and the Lazy Cow will be dishing up scrumptious ice cream delights.

On Monday, July 4 in our village, the festivities will continue from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Brownsville Community Church will kick off the Fourth of July 2022 from 8:30 until 10 a.m. with an abundant buffet breakfast, which will be served in Fellowship Hall. Diners can enjoy their breakfast inside or out in the new BCC Tribute Park Pavilion.

Starting at 9 a.m., there will be vendors selling their wares inside the Town Hall. The young and the young-at-heart can enjoy the Bouncy House at Brownsville Community Church from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Outside of the Town Hall there will be hamburgers, hotdogs, and fries supplied by the Moonlighters Snowmobile Club, fresh baked pizza will be served by American Pie and slurpies will be made to order by our own Fast Squad. There will be music throughout the day.

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Tribute Park. To celebrate that milestone, there will be the grand opening of Brownsville Community Church’s Tribute Park Pavilion. Church volunteers will be handing out free beverages during the day.

At 1:30 p.m., spectators will experience the Brownsville Independence Day Grand Parade, which will feature the Shriners Clowns, fire trucks from all around the region, and local float entries. There will be a $100 prize each for float categories: most Patriotic, most Humorous, and most On Theme. There is also a fire truck award being given by the West Windsor Volunteer Fire Department.

With the 2022 theme being “Our Hills are Alive!,” there are many opportunities to use this theme on a float. Just think of what can be done in and on our hills – camping, hiking, biking, hunting, and strolling. If you want to be part of the parade, contact Janet England for floats and other motorized vehicles or Karen Diop for walkers.

If you are interested in volunteering on the July 3, contact Bill Ley. If you can volunteer on the July 4, contact Karen Diop. All these folks can all be reached by email through BrownsvilleIDC@gmail.com.

A big thank you to all our business sponsors, individual donors, the Town of West Windsor, and all the volunteers for making this community celebration possible!