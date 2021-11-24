Brownsville 2021 holiday happenings in December

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. – Kick off your holiday season in Brownsville at one or all of the happenings taking place Dec. 4 and 19. This December various committees of the Brownsville Community Church will host festive and traditional Christmas events.

For decades folks have started their Christmas shopping at the Brownsville Christmas Bazaar, which runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the West Windsor Town Hall. In the morning, shoppers at the bazaar will enjoy coffee, donuts, and Christmas music by West Windsor’s famous fiddler, Adam Boyce.

Busy shoppers can also recharge with a fine lunch starting at 11 a.m. with homemade soups, stews, salads, and sandwiches as well as freshly baked desserts. Contact Gail Britton at 802-674-6805 for more information on the vendors. Contact Molly Holleran at 802-289-0351 for information on the luncheon.

Come back at 4 p.m. because the Beautification Committee will be hosting the 7th Annual West Windsor Tree Lighting including caroling, a fire pit, and a visit by some very special guests across from Town Hall.

This will be followed by the Christmas Music and Carols at Brownsville Community Church at 5:30 p.m. Rev. Christian Huebner has arranged this concert featuring talented musicians of all ages.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, from 4:30-6 p.m., the community will have three opportunities to enjoy a narration of the Christmas Story in and around the manger at Tribute Park adjacent to the church. The story will be interspersed with Christmas songs. Contact the Brownsville Community Church at bcchurchvt@gmail.com for more information on the concert of Christmas Music and Carols and the Live Nativity.

Admission is free for all the events. A free-will offering will be accepted at the church to help offset costs. Covid guidelines in place at the time will be adhered to.

The Brownsville Community Church is located on the Brownsville-Hartland Road, between Albert Bridge School and the West Windsor Town Hall. For more information, call 802-484-5944, email bcchurchvt@gmail.com, or go to www.brownsvilleumc-vt.org.