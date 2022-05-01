Breanna Elaine performs at Stage 33

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Breanna Elaine will play the Stage 33 Live listening room in Bellows Falls on Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m. There will be limited seating and the performance will be recorded.

Breanna Elaine has been making waves with her unique sound and strong songwriting: earthy folk with rock, jazz, and occasional punk underpinnings. She’s been favorably compared to Jewel, Alanis Morissette, and Stevie Nicks.

Born and raised in Brattleboro, as a child she played violin and bass and sang in a band that performed at soup kitchens for the homeless. She moved to Northampton in her teens where she played in several bands and sang in a choir that featured African folk music and other explorative genres. At 18 she moved to the Rutland area to care for her grandmother, bringing her lifelong passion for singing and songwriting with her.