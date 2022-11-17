GLOVER, Vt. – On Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m., Bread and Puppet will festively open its new gallery on Route 122 just above the intersection with Route 16. The event will include sacred harp singing, a ritual to cleanse the formal veal farm, and the University of the Valley of Tears will offer a class in Tears-of-Joy Production, including a performance of the brand new B&P heavy metal band’s rendition of Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.” Bread and aioli will be served and our cheap art store will offer posters, books, and other items. If interested in volunteering for the event, please contact puppetvolunteers@gmail.com. Bread and Puppet’s new gallery is located at 514 Heights Road, Glover, VT 05839.