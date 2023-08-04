Bread and Puppet at Bandwagon Series

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents beloved Vermont institution Bread and Puppet, bringing their touring production to Putney on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m., at the Grammar School at 159 Grammar School Lane, in Putney, Vt.

The Bread and Puppet Theater celebrates their 60th anniversary with The Mother Dirt Circus. Audiences will delight as Bread and Puppet draws on its distinctive iconography to call attention to the urgent issues of the day. Young and old will thrill to see stilt dancers and paper maché beasts of all sizes accompanied by the riotous Bread and Puppet Circus Brass Band. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration performed under the Vermont summer sky.

Sourdough rye with aioli will be offered after the performance, and The Bread and Puppet Press and Cheap Art Emporium will be open for your perusal.

The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October. More than 20 performances, ranging from a diverse group of musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater will take place at ballfields, farms, and parks throughout Windham County. Kids under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold on site, including Crossroads Tacos and the return of the hugely popular Barr Hill cocktails. Bring a picnic and a blanket or fold-up chair to enjoy our shows.

Support for the Bandwagon Summer Series is provided by Brattleboro Reformer, Landmark College, Oak Meadow, Barr Hill, Vermont Public, The Porch Café & Catering, and Southern Vermont Solar.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance, or at the gate for an additional fee. Children under 12 enter for free. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website above.