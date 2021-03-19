BRAT, Springfield Town Library present “Wetlands are Wonderful”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, March 31, from 6-7 p.m., Black River Action Team and Springfield Town Library invite the whole family to a virtual presentation on “Wetlands are Wonderful” with Zapata Courage.

Zapata, a district wetlands ecologist with the state of Vermont, shares her far-ranging experiences with these soggy, boggy, and priceless parts of our landscape. From the Green Mountains of Vermont to Kenya’s Amboseli National Park, Zapata has stories to tell about why wetlands are incredibly valuable not just to wildlife that depends on them for habitat, but also to the humans who may not realize the many benefits wetlands offer us.

Zapata will offer a fun “homework assignment” for students who would like to share their work on a Vermont state blog. Sign up before March 30 to take advantage of this free and fun hour-long adventure. Go to www.tinyurl.com/yerrwqf7.