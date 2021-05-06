BRAM presents Courtney Karl as Patsy Cline in outdoor concert

LUDLOW, Vt. – Join the Black River Academy Museum for an evening with the music of Patsy Cline. Courtney Karl will bring life to the music of an iconic American performer Saturday, June 5 at West Hill Recreation Center in Ludlow, Vt., from 4-7 p.m. Food will be available for purchase and masks are required.

The legendary Patsy Cline comes to life once again through the sounds and stories of Courtney Shayne Karl. Courtney has been a professional Patsy Cline tribute artist for over 10 years and will take you back in time to the days when this amazing singer graced stages of America. A lifelong affinity for Patsy Cline’s music along with a nudge from her grandfather has helped transform Courtney Shayne into one of the finest impersonators performing today. She has been recognized nationally for her appearance and now tours throughout the United States in the national touring show, “Memories of Patsy.”

Admission to the outdoor event can be purchased at the door on the day of the concert. Advanced tickets are available through Venmo @BRAcademyMuseum. Alcohol is not permitted in the town-owned park. Please bring your own chairs and follow all public health guidelines. The rain date for the event is Sunday, June 6.

The Black River Academy Museum preserves the history of the Ludlow area through education programs, exhibitions, and the stewardship of hundreds of artifacts. For more information, contact Executive Director Georgia Brehem at 802-228-5050.