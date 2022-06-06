BRAM Players auditions

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Academy Museum Players will hold auditions on Sunday, June 12, at 6 p.m. in the Ludlow Town Hall for another summer comedy to open in late July.

Several rollicking comedies are being considered for production and one will be chosen to suit the number of those auditioning.

The show will be performed on the evenings of July 23, 24, 29, and 30. Please call the director, Stephanie Rowe at 802-885-3201 for more information. Rehearsals will be scheduled according to the availability of cast members, as indicated on their audition forms.

Please park behind the Town Hall and enter the building there. The stage is on the second floor.