“Braiding Sweetgrass” discussion

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Pick up a copy of “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, at Rockingham Library’s front desk today. Then join the discussion on Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m.

As a botanist, Robin Wall Kimmerer has been trained to ask questions of nature with the tools of science. As a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, she embraces the notion that plants and animals are our oldest teachers. In “Braiding Sweetgrass,” Kimmerer brings these two lenses of knowledge together to take us on “a journey that is every bit as mythic as it is scientific, as sacred as it is historical, as clever as it is wise” (Elizabeth Gilbert). Drawing on her life as an indigenous scientist, and as a woman, Kimmerer shows how other living beings―asters and goldenrod, strawberries and squash, salamanders, algae, and sweetgrass―offer us gifts and lessons, even if we’ve forgotten how to hear their voices.

“Braiding Sweetgrass” is a Washington Post and New York Times Bestseller and was named a “Best Essay Collection of the Decade” by Literary Hub. For more information about this book discussion, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the library at 802-463-4270, or go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.