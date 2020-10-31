Book your own gallery open house

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Even though Gallery at the VAULT will not be able to hold its traditional Holiday Open House this year, you and your small group – up to five total – are invited to make an appointment to have the beautiful gallery all to yourselves for an hour. Appointments will be Sundays, from 12-4 p.m., from Nov. 8 until Dec. 13. We’ll open the gallery just for you! After you shop, you can enjoy a meal at the Copper Fox Restaurant, right next door.

You’ll find a wide variety of beautiful handmade creations from our 125 craftspeople and artists such as jewelry, woodenware, glass, scarves, mittens, hats, gifts for babies and children, prints, photographs, pottery, hummingbird feeders, clay wren houses, quilted runners and potholders, holiday ornaments, as well as craft kits.

To make an appointment, please email dkemble@vermontel.net and include your preferred Sunday and time and contact information. There is no charge for this “concierge” service but of course donations to VAULT, a nonprofit community arts center and Vermont State Craft Center, are always appreciated.

VAULT is located on 68 Main Street in Springfield’s historic downtown in a 1909 bank with a real vault. Gallery at the VAULT is open on Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. See www.galleryvault.org for more information on workshops and current exhibits.