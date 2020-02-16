Book events to celebrate “The Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association’s Story”

PUTNEY, Vt. – Rosalyn Shaoul and Libby Mills would like to invite the public to the launch of their new book, “The Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association’s Story: How did they get all that land?” The authors will be hosting book launch events that are free and open to the public Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Westminster West, 44 Church St. and Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Putney Public Library, 55 Main St. in Putney.

Through interviews with the founders and leaders of the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association and further research, the authors have compiled a history of the many acquisitions that have created our glorious ridgeline reserve. The book tells an extraordinary story of how the WHPA, officially established in 1992, came to encompass nearly 2,100 acres over the next 27 years.

The program will consist of the screening of a 15-minute documentary by Wendy Wallas – including clips from interviews with the founders – an introduction to the book by Rosalyn and Libby, readings of several excerpts, and Q&A.

The Westminster West event will be dedicated to the founders of the Pinnacle Association, and there will be light refreshments. At both events, the book will be available in exchange for a donation to the WHPA Heritage Campaign.