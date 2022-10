LUDLOW, Vt. – On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m., the Bluegrasoles will play at the Black River Valley Senior Center at 10 High St., in Ludlow, Vt. At 5 p.m. there will be a community meal of hearty harvest beef stew, bread, and apple crisp.

The Bluegrasoles are made up of Susan and John Balch. All are welcome to this performance. A reservation and donation are required to attend.