Blue willow display at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Library is displaying a collection of blue willow dishes on the main floor until March 9. The Blue Willow pattern has been used for centuries on ceramics and transferware made popular for dinnerware in the 1950s. The legend of two love birds and the blue weeping willow tree is told on each dish, teapot, or platter.

Collecting various styles and trademarks has been a hobby for local couple, Adam and Debbi Wetzel, as they searched in antique shops, yard sales, and online for the next unique piece to add to their collection, hoping to find room for “one more piece.” Take advantage of this special opportunity to see the Wetzel’s collection up close while learning about the blue willow legend.

For more information, call the library at 802-463-4270 or email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org.