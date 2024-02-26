Blue Jay Way Band at Ludlow Town Hall

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Blue Jay Way Band of Rutland will bring 50 years of rock ‘n’ roll music to Ludlow on March 16, in the Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall.

The band, formed in 1974 at Castleton State College, has been providing audiences with rocking music and packing the dance floors since then. Two of the original members of the band, Tim Brown on guitar and Terry Jarrosak on drums, are active members of the Blue Jay Way. Periodically, Dave Sabatino on bass, another founding member, appears. Brad Morgan, keyboardist, and Harry Drum, saxophonist, are also in the band.

The band has agreed to appear in Ludlow on Saturday, March 16, at 7 p.m., in the Heald Auditorium. At that time, Mark Huntley will join the Blue Jay Way as a special guest performer. The event is sponsored by Friends of Ludlow Auditorium (FOLA).

According to Scott Stearns, the band will feature both rock ‘n’ roll music, along with some dancing music.

For information on the this event, contact 802-228-3238.