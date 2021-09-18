Blooms After Covid craft sale in Reading

READING, Vt. – We’ve all been through a hard 16 months with many events canceled. This spring and summer the Reading Historical Society has been working to transform unused items into unique, iconic décor for your homes.

One of these items made by Sue Allen and Jim Bennett is a welded garden sculpture depicting flower blooms. This art piece has been on display at the museum in the flowerbed and is for sale. We have titled this event “Blooms After Covid” to mark the end of being separated during this time. Just like our flower gardens, we have blossomed again and gone back to creating wonderful items to sell as a fundraiser for the society. We ladies have learned to use many tools including welders and plasma cutters, while creating our art. We will be holding a Craft Sale Sept. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the museum, located at 670 Route 106 in Reading.

Are you a fan of “Flea Market Flip?” You will love our flips. Dresser mirrors have been converted into chalkboard display frames. Ties are now a chair and footstool. Metal head and footboards have become bench seats that can be used on the porch, patio, or in the garden. Old doors are now hall trees. Garden herbs are now hand-crafted wreaths and old 33-1/3 records are witch hats decorated with dried flowers, jewels, spider webs, etc. all ready for fall decorating. Glass dishes are now bejeweled garden art and shutters have been converted into garden/porch angels. Fall pumpkins and doorknockers have been created from old horseshoes. This is only a small list of items that have been created.

Do you scan through Pinterest admiring repurposed, vintage, and rustic finds? This is your opportunity to own these items at a fraction of the cost. We are set up to accept credit cards for your convenience.

Our event will be held rain or shine. We hope to see you Saturday, Sept. 25 to help us to continue to raise funds that support our mission of “preserving the past for the future.”