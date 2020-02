LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Valley Senior Center community lunch and free Bingo is Wednesday, Feb. 12 at noon. Lunch will feature macaroni and cheese, vegetables, and dessert, followed by free bingo. Registration is required. Please call the senior center at 802-228-7421 or stop in at 10 High St. in Ludlow to insure that you will have a seat. We fill up quickly for these home-cooked meals. Transportation can be arranged.