Black River Academy Players produce “Greater Tuna”

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Academy Players are rehearsing “Greater Tuna,” to be presented Oct. 21 and 22, 2022. The wacky inhabitants of the tiny Texas town, the third smallest in the state, consist of men, women, children, and animals – all played by just two skillful actors, Tom Field of Springfield, and Tuckerman Wunderle of Chester. They change parts and costumes at breakneck speed, and invent a different voice for each character.

Watch for an announcement of where you will be able to enjoy an evening of belly laughs at this irresistibly funny mix of humor and pathos.