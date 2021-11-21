Black River Academy Players present “It’s a Wonderful Life”

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Academy Players are in rehearsal for a presentation of the inspiring Christmas tale, “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

Under the direction of Stephanie Rowe, the beloved tale will be brought to life on the Hearld Auditorium stage at Ludlow Town Hall as a 1940s-style radio on stage production. Dressed in formal attire of the period, actors, behind microphones, will perform by reading from authentically formatted radio scripts to bring back the golden age of live radio shows.

Live sound effects of door knocks, bells ringing, and fights will add to the fun while the themes in Frank Capra’s original production will remain intact.

Eight local actors are participating in the show. Tuckerman Wunderle of Chester takes on the role of George Bailey, the man who learns, after despair that he really has had a wonderful life. Actors Tom Field, Don Gray, and Irene Ramen of Springfield take on multiple roles, as do Maia Gilmore of Ludlow, April Lawrence of Charlestown, and Paul and Mary Faenza of Mount Holly.

Set aside the evenings of Dec. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. to see this marvelous story brought to life.