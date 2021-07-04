Black River Academy Museum presents “Sylvia”

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Academy Museum Players’ cast of “Sylvia,” a rollicking comedy is in rehearsal at the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium. Renowned playwright A.R. Gurney has created a dream title role for any actress looking for a challenge that requires her to impersonate a female dog who comes between a middle-class financial analyst and his long-suffering wife.

Katherine King is an actress from Perkinsville, well up to the task having played multiple comic and dramatic roles on stage. Sara Norcross of Reading is another seasoned actress. She plays the wife Kate who has to put up with the rambunctious dog her husband found in the park when she’d rather concentrate on settling into a new life in Manhattan. Versatile actor Tom Field of Springfield plays Greg, a man whose dog leads him to break out of old conventional roles. The cast is completed by Ann Fahlbusch of Proctorsville who tries to deal with Sylvia’s attempts to make friends; Paul Faenza of Belmont as a fellow dog-lover who is full of advice, and Scott Stearns of Ludlow as a marriage counselor whose attempts at counseling Kate and Greg sends him running off to his own psychiatrist.

Show dates for this high-spirited and entertaining show are July 30 and 31 and Aug. 6 and 7. For more information, go to www.bramvt.org/upcoming-events.