Black River Academy Museum Apple Festival

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Black River Academy Museum presents their Apple Festival at the Veterans Memorial Park. Featuring live music from 12-2 p.m. by Sammy Blanchette.

There will be mums, pumpkins, cider, cider donuts, and apple pies from Allen Brothers; assorted cheeses and crackers from Crowley Cheese; apples from Wellwood Orchards; syrup, jams, and pickles by Joyce Washburn; and pillows by Sheri Grenier.

The museum will serve hot soups, chili, cornbread, hot dogs, tea, coffee, and water.

Come join us for a fun fall day.