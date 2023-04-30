Black River Academy Museum announces opening of third floor BRHS exhibit

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Alumni Association and the Black River Academy Museum are collaborating to celebrate the grand opening, on June 10, of the special third-floor room commemorating the history of Black River High School, which educated Ludlow students from 1939 through 2020.

All areas of the museum will be open to the public from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., and the Black River Senior Center next door will be open for indoor seating.

Many glass cases in the museum hold new exhibits, including athletic trophies and plaques, and mementos from the Black River High School Band and the Glee Club. Also on display are mannequins of cheerleaders and majorettes, binders of scripts and photos of the school’s theatrical productions, and material produced by students who competed in many years of the National History Project. A book signed by every graduating senior since Calvin Coolidge graduated from Black River Academy in 1890 lies in a glass case.

When hunger strikes, step outdoors between the museum and the senior center for hamburgers, hot dogs, and ice cream sodas. A complete set of yearbooks will be displayed there, with some duplicates for sale. Selected antique trophies and duplicate photos will also be on sale.

A small buy-in will admit you to a corn hole tournament, winner take all.