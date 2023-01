REGION – Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, FACT TV will be airing the program “Bits and Pieces” with host Bill Morse. The 30-minute program will air twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m.

This pilot program will begin by looking at the decades old alliance between Big Tobacco and Big Food and how the marketing of cigarettes is now being used to market food.

Questions regarding the program can be directed to Bill via his email address: williammorse42@gmail.com