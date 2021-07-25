Billings Farm & Museum 35th Annual Quilt Exhibition Awards announced

WOODSTOCK, Vt. – Billings Farm & Museum is pleased to announce the Juror’s Choice and Staff Choice Award for the 35th Annual Quilt Exhibition. The awards were presented at the opening reception July 16.

The Quilt Exhibition is a juried show, with each of the exhibition’s three jurors selecting a quilt they thought most deserving of recognition. Linda Diak of Chester, Vt. was recognized for her quilt, “Berkeley,” by juror Marti DelNevo; “Floral Bouquets” made by Mary Jane Arvidson of Brownsville, Vt., was selected by juror Nola Forbes; Norma Ippolito of Chester, Vt., was selected by juror Froncie Quinn for her quilt, “Confetti Carnival,” which also received the Billings Farm & Museum Staff Choice Award.

The Quilt Exhibition is open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 22. Visitors can view a colorful display of textiles made by quilters in Windsor County, a Challenge Quilt display crafted by the Heart of the Land Quilters’ Guild of the Hartland area, along with several historical quilts from the museum’s collection. See quilting demonstrations and enjoy scavenger hunts for young and old. From July 22 through Aug. 19, join us for Thursday Threads, a weekly series featuring interactive fiber arts and textile-related demonstrations and crafts.

Our Virtual Quilt Exhibition, found at www.billingsfarm.org/quilt-exhibition, features in-depth conversations with jurors and close up views of all of the quilts.

Whether visiting onsite or online, guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite quilt to receive the People’s Choice Award. Vote while visiting the Quilt Exhibition. The People’s Choice will be announced Friday, Aug. 13.

Billings Farm & Museum follows guidance from the CDC and the Vermont Forward Plan to determine our protocols. For the continued safety of our staff and guests, all guests over the age of 2 are required to wear a face covering in all indoor spaces. For outdoor spaces, mask wearing is optional for fully vaccinated persons; unvaccinated persons must wear masks when around people and unable to maintain six-foot physical distances. No entry is permitted without a face covering. Visit www.billingsfarm.org/safety for details.