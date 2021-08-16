Billings Farm & Museum announces 2021 People’s Choice Quilt Awards

WOODSTOCK, Vt. – Billings Farm & Museum is pleased to announce the results of the 2021 People’s Choice Awards for the 35th Annual Quilt Exhibition held July 17 through Aug. 22, 2021.

More than 10,000 visitors have viewed the exhibition to date and 1,100 ballots were cast for favorites in the large and small quilt categories. The People’s Choice Award winners for full-size quilts are “Confetti Carnival” by Norma Ippolito of Chester, first place; “My Red & White Quilt” by Mary Guntz of Hartford, second place; and “Variation on Kaffe’s Facet” by Neomi Lauritsen of Weathersfield, third place.

For small or medium size quilts, the winners are “Berkeley” by Linda Diak of Chester, first place; “Floral Bouquets” by Mary Jane Arvidson of Brownsville, second place; and “Kaleidoscope” by Kathleen Geagan of Brownsville, third place.

The winning quilts will be on display through Sunday, Aug. 22. Billings Farm & Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. -5 p.m., and the Quilt Exhibition is included in admission. Visit www.billingsfarm.org.