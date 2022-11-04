Big Woods Voices perform in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Big Woods Voices will perform their first album, “Poetry in Harmony,” at the First Universalist Parish of Chester on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. Admission will be on a sliding scale and masks are required.

Big Woods Voices celebrates a cappella vocal harmony through arrangements grown from American roots genres, world folk styles, poets new and old, and Will Danforth’s deep creative well. From heart-stopping to foot-stomping, prayerful to fun-filled, dissonant to dulcet, Big Woods Voices brings the spirit of southern Vermont to life through rich harmonies and soulful interpretations.