BFUHS Composers Concert

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Union High School Student Composers Concert will take place on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School auditorium. This concert is a collaborative effort with Music-COMP, a non-profit organization that pairs young composers with a professional composer mentor to create an original musical work. Students in BFUHS’ teacher Nick Pelton’s music composition course worked with mentor composer Kyle Saulnier and their pieces will be performed by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Brass Quartet. Admission is free.