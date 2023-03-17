Bethanie Yeakle with Matt Sharff and Garth Tichy at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Brattleboro-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and performing artist Bethanie Yeakle will play a rare solo show on March 26, at 7 p.m., at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls, an extended mixed acoustic and electric set; some alone, some with bassist/guitarist Matt Sharff siding, and some with Sharff plus drummer Garth Tichy. There will be no opener, plan on a timely arrival.

Bethanie’s powerful and ethereal performances have graced the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, The Guthrie Center, Club Passim, and other notable venues. Yeakle has shared stages with Tune-Yards, Antje Duvekot, Anais Mitchell, Slaid Cleaves, My Morning Jacket, Bill Kirchen, and more. As a session musician, band member, and sideperson, Bethanie has provided vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, banjo, electric banjo, dobro, and lap steel to recordings and live performances spanning genres that include Americana, Bluegrass, Newgrass, Folk, Alt Country, Rock, and Experimental/Psychedelic/Noise. Fun fact: Yeakle was a featured extra in the Ang Lee movie Taking Woodstock.

This is a 7 p.m. show on Sunday, March 26, at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance through www.stage33live.com or bought at the door. There is limited seating, the event will be recorded and filmed. The Covid protocol will be the guidelines in effect in the community on show day; currently the guidance is that masks are optional, which may change without notice.