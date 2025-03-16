Bethanie Yeakle, Marty Royle, and Trevor Robinson at Stage 33

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Three strong writers and performers, each bringing something different and remarkable to the stage, will perform at Stage 33 in Bellows Falls, on Sunday, April 6, beginning at 6 p.m.

Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and performing artist Bethanie Yeakle captures the essence of moments in a powerful voice. She’s a veteran of the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, The Guthrie Center, and Club Passim. As a solo performer, she’s shared stages with Tune-Yards, Antje Duvekot, Anais Mitchell, Slaid Cleaves, and more; in bands and as a side, the list includes My Morning Jacket, Richard Lloyd Group, Bill Kirchen, and more. Yeakle has composed music for independent film, and can be glimpsed on the big screen as a musician and featured extra in Ang Lee’s “Taking Woodstock.”

Marty Royle is perhaps best known as the lead singer of the popular longtime D.C. indie-rock stalwarts Washington Social Club, which made fun, witty power pop for more than two decades. MTV ran a feature on them back when MTV was a music channel, and Royle once somehow made Robert Smith of The Cure laugh. This will be a solo performance.

Trevor Robinson is equally at home performing clever, quirky folk, or meandering electronic improvisations. This will be a solo acoustic set.

Tickets are $15 in advance through www.stage33live.com, or at the door as available. Advance tickets guarantee entry. Only 40 tickets will be sold. The performances will be recorded and filmed.